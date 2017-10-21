DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested in southwest Ohio after stealing an ambulance with a patient and a medic in the back.
The Dayton Daily News reports that police say a 44-year-old man stole the Dayton Fire Department rescue squad during a call Friday night. Keys were left in the ignition of the ambulance, allowing him to drive off.
Police finally stopped the ambulance after it traveled more than a mile.
The man was booked into Montgomery County Jail on Friday on felony charges of robbery and kidnapping.
Most Read Stories
- Give to panhandlers or don’t? Some towns try cracking down
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch watches Raiders game from the stands, rides BART train after being ejected
- Check out this new drone footage of the Bertha-dug Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
- A chilly La Niña winter likely in Pacific Northwest, but don’t fret about drenching of last year
- Seattle startup co-founder Matt Bencke was ‘a force of nature’ | Obituary
___
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com