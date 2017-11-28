NEW YORK (AP) — Police have charged a man who they say stabbed a New York City woman to death and slashed a good Samaritan who came to her aid.

Police say 27-year-old Dantey Moore stabbed 63-year-old Geetha Howie, of Staten Island, repeatedly in the face and chest during an attack Monday afternoon. Relatives say Howie was walking home from the bank when she was attacked a few minutes away from her residence.

Fifty-six-year-old Mark Long saw the attack, tried to intervene and suffered a slashed arm.

Investigators say they believe Moore didn’t know Howie and that the attack was random.

Howie was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. Long was treated at the scene.

Moore has been charged with murder and assault. It couldn’t be learned from prosecutors if he has a lawyer.