NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says a man was stabbed to death in his home during a robbery where the thieves made off with only $70.
The NYPD announced Sunday that Ira Faulkner was with a friend Wednesday in his apartment in the south Bronx when three robbers broke in and demanded money. WNBC-TV reports the unidentified robbers stabbed the 59-year-old Faulkner and a 54-year-old friend.
The robbers then took the money and fled.
Faulkner later died at an area hospital Wednesday.
Police have not made any arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
___
Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com