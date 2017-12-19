AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man is accused of stabbing his stepfather to death before taking cell phone video of the aftermath.
The Aurora Sentinel reports that Nickolas Khalil Vinson faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of his 50-year-old stepfather Oscar Lemar Owensby.
Vinson was arrested Dec. 14 shortly after police went to the Aurora house where Owensby was stabbed.
Vinson told police he and Owensby had been arguing earlier in the day about Owensby wanting Vinson to do more around the house.
Police say Vinson then told officers he stabbed Owensby because he feared he was going to hit him.
Police say Vinson posted a video to Snapchat of his mother crouching and screaming next to Owensby’s body.
Booking documents do not indicate if he has hired an attorney.
Information from: The Aurora Sentinel, http://www.aurorasentinel.com/