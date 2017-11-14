PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man was stabbed on a MAX train in North Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports officers found the victim at the Kenton/North Denver Avenue MAX station after answering a call about a fight on a train.

Police say the man was treated at the scene, taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say his alleged attacker, 30-year-old James A. Luckey, was arrested on a train two stops from the stabbing.

Detectives believe Luckey approached and assaulted the other man while both were riding the train.

Luckey was lodged in Multnomah County Jail on charges of assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

