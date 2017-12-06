CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man is facing several charges after police say he stabbed an officer multiple times in his bulletproof vest.

Authorities say the stabbing occurred Monday around 4:15 p.m. as officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in Cranston.

Officers say the 37-year-old man first fled the scene, but then he returned and got into a fighting stance. Cranston Chief Michael Winquist says the man pulled out a knife as officers tried to arrest him and stabbed one at least three times.

Winquist says the stabbed officer had only superficial injuries. The suspect was hospitalized for injuries to his face.

Authorities say the man has been charged with assault of police officers, resisting arrest and threats to public officials among other offenses.