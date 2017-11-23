MANCESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been arrested after police say he sped away from officers and crashed into a cruiser.

Police in Manchester say an officer tried to stop a car from speeding about 12:40 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say the driver, identified as 30-year-old Stephen Lesassier, of Bedford, initially stopped, then took off.

The officer later caught with the car at a hotel parking lot. Police said Lesassier crashed into the officer’s cruiser and then ran away. He was arrested a short time later. It wasn’t known if the officer was hurt.

Lesassier was charged with reckless conduct, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, conduct after an accident, and disobeying a police officer. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer and a phone number couldn’t be found for him.