PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a Provincetown man slashed the neck and back of an 82-year-old man in a vicious attack.
Twenty-nine-year-old Aaron Mrowka pleaded not guilty to assault and battery charges on Friday. The Cape Cod Times reports the court ordered he be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
The victim was in stable condition Friday at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis.
Police say Mrowka attacked the man with a box cutter Friday evening and attempted to chase him before fleeing.
Police tracked Mrowka’s bicycle and running route with a police dog which eventually led to his arrest.
___
Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com