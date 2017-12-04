ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Police in southwest Georgia say a man died after he was shot while trying to protect his mother from an armed robbery.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told WALB-TV that 50-year-old Thomas Anthony Dixon died from a single gunshot wound to the torso.
Police say Dixon was trying to protect his 72-year-old mother from an armed robbery when he was shot just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police were looking for the suspect who fled on foot after the shooting.
___
Information from: WALB-TV, http://www.walb.com/