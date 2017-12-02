BOSTON (AP) — Police say a man has been shot and killed inside a Boston grocery store.
Officers responded to the market in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood shortly after 11:45 p.m. Friday. The man, believed to be in his 20s, had been shot multiple times.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He wasn’t immediately identified.
Police Commissioner William Evans says the shooting doesn’t appear to have been random. There’s no indication that robbery was a motive.
No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.