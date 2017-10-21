OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects in the overnight shooting death of a man in northeast Omaha.

Omaha police say in a news release that officers were responded to a northeast neighborhood around 2:35 a.m. Saturday to investigation a shooting. Arriving officers found 35-year-old Damon Jackson already dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

No arrests had been reported by midday Saturday. Police reminded the public of a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.