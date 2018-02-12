BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police say a man has been fatally shot following a fight outside a store in Alabama.

Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton tells AL.com officers found the man dead inside his vehicle Sunday night at Omar Discount Store. He was shot twice after a man he was fighting pulled a revolver from his pocket.

Shelton says detectives discovered the man who was killed was driving a vehicle reported stolen in a December 2017 robbery. Shelton says it is clear the men had some type of history.

The man had exited the store and was in his vehicle when the shooter approached him and both started fighting. The shooter ran from the scene and had been wearing all black clothing.

Police have not released the name of the man who was killed.

