NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was shot by a police officer last month in eastern Indiana after stabbing a woman in a domestic disturbance has died.

State police said they were notified Tuesday that 41-year-old Brandon Lee Flowers of New Castle had died. An autopsy was planned by the Marion County coroner’s office and the Henry County prosecutor’s office plans to review the case afterward.

Flowers had been airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following the Oct. 29 shooting.

New Castle police had responded to his home about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Indianapolis. Authorities say an officer saw Flowers stab the woman in the neck and shot him.

Police say the 38-year-old woman was initially hospitalized with serious injuries, but she’s since been discharged and is expected to recover.