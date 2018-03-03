SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police say man fatally shot by a federal agent during an arrest attempt had been convicted in a human trafficking case but failed to appear in court to be sentenced.
Police say a Homeland Security Investigations officer shot 48-year-old Erik Dunham on Friday after Dunham pulled out a gun when the agent approached him in a parking lot.
Maricopa County Superior Court records say Dunham pleaded guilty to illegal control of an enterprise. He previously faced that charge and numerous counts of prostitution-related crimes.
Records say Dunham failed three times to appear for sentencing before a warrant was issued. One time his lawyer said Dunham had the flu. Neither he nor his attorney appeared for the third hearing.
Court records list a Tucson address for Dunham.
