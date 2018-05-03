Share story

By
The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — A man who Cincinnati police say pulled up in a car and fired shots at two officers before leading them on a car chase and crashing has been charged with felonious assault and other crimes.

Court records show 32-year-old Khayree Waller is being held in Hamilton County Jail after his arrest early Thursday.

WCPO-TV reports two police officers were on a welfare check outside a home when they were shot at. Lt. Steve Saunders says at least one of the officers returned fire. Waller was arrested after about a 10-minute pursuit that ended with the crash.

The officers weren’t injured. Waller suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Court records don’t indicate whether Waller has an attorney yet.

Saunders says it’s unclear if the officers were lured to the home.

___

Information from: WCPO-TV, http://www.wcpo.com

The Associated Press