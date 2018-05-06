AURORA, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man shot at with a paintball gun faces charges after he allegedly shot back with a real gun.

An Aurora police statement over the weekend says someone shot a paint ball from a car at 25-year-old Aurora resident Malcom Wheeler as he walked his dog Wednesday. He allegedly ran to grab a gun and tracked the car he believed was involved.

Police say Wheeler shot once at the car, grazing the 18-year-old driver’s head. Another man in the car drove him to a hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Wheeler was to appear at a bond hearing Sunday in DuPage County Court on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. It wasn’t clear if Wheeler had an attorney.