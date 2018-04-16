JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a man has been killed in a shooting near a near a housing complex.
NJ.com reports the shooting happened Monday night in Jersey City. The victim was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not identified the victim.
No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.
___
Information from: NJ Advance Media.