LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a man was shot inside a Las Vegas gas station after a fight occurred with another man.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports police were called to the gas station in northwest Las Vegas early Tuesday morning following the shooting.
Las Vegas police say the shooter was inside the store when a man and a woman entered. A confrontation occurred, and then the man drew a gun and shot the other several times.
Police say the wounded man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. No other injuries were reported.
Police say the shooter fled from the gas station, but he was apprehended at a nearby apartment complex.
Police have not identified the suspect or the victim.
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com