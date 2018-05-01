LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a man was shot inside a Las Vegas gas station after a fight occurred with another man.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports police were called to the gas station in northwest Las Vegas early Tuesday morning following the shooting.

Las Vegas police say the shooter was inside the store when a man and a woman entered. A confrontation occurred, and then the man drew a gun and shot the other several times.

Police say the wounded man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. No other injuries were reported.

Police say the shooter fled from the gas station, but he was apprehended at a nearby apartment complex.

Police have not identified the suspect or the victim.

