ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man fatally shot in Pennsylvania’s third-largest city was killed after a dispute between adults over a boy’s text messages to a girl.
Authorities have charged a 25-year-old man with criminal homicide in connection with the death of Carlos Pascual Richiez in Allentown Tuesday evening.
Prosecutors say the man had earlier taken a boy’s cellphone. An argument erupted when the man went to return the phone, and one person was hit with a pistol.
Police say the man jumped into a SUV, and Pascual Richiez got into another car to get the license plate number. Investigators say Pascual Richiez was shot in the head after he rear-ended the SUV.
Allentown Police Chief Glen Dorney said Thursday the death could have been prevented if police were called sooner.