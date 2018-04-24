DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police say a man who was shot three times in the leg in Delaware is being treated for his injuries.
Dover police Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman tells news outlets that the shooting occurred early Tuesday morning.
Police say four men who had been sitting on a front porch approached the 42-year-old victim. One of them pulled out a gun and fired several rounds that struck the man three times. He was taken to Bayhealth Medical Center.
Gunfire also hit the home.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
An investigation is ongoing.