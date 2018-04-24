DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police say a man who was shot three times in the leg in Delaware is being treated for his injuries.

Dover police Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman tells news outlets that the shooting occurred early Tuesday morning.

Police say four men who had been sitting on a front porch approached the 42-year-old victim. One of them pulled out a gun and fired several rounds that struck the man three times. He was taken to Bayhealth Medical Center.

Gunfire also hit the home.

An investigation is ongoing.