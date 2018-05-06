WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say a man suspected of shoplifting from a grocery store in Washington, D.C. had struggled with an officer and was shot.
Metropolitan police tell news outlets 18-year-old Miguel Smith tried to leave a Safeway with several items he had not paid for Saturday morning. Police documents say the groceries were worth roughly $15.
Police say a special police officer tried to stop Smith and they got into a fight. Smith was trying to grab the officer’s gun when it went off and he was shot in the leg. He had managed to limp away, but was taken to a hospital for treatment after police found and arrested him.
Smith was charged with theft and assault on a police officer. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.
