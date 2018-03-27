CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. (AP) — Police say a man shot and killed his estranged son in an Atlanta suburb.
Chattahoochee Hills Police Chief Stoney Mathis tells news outlets 81-year-old Lance Fountain shot 56-year-old Troy Fountain on Tuesday. Mathis says Troy Fountain was trying to break into his parents’ home when his father fired a bullet through the front door that struck the son in the head.
Investigators are trying to learn if the shooting was in self-defense, and the case is likely to be sent to a grand jury that’ll determine the motive. Charges haven’t been filed against Lance Fountain.
The investigation is focused on the father and son’s relationship. Mathis says Lance Fountain had filed a report about his son stealing, “and also previous drug history.”
The family declined to speak without a lawyer.