ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a bank customer walked up to an ATM and shot it, but did not get any cash.
Media outlets reported that the incident happened on Nov. 5 outside a BB&T bank in Alexandria. Police said surveillance video shows the machine being hit by a bright burst of shotgun fire at about 4:45 that morning.
Police said the suspect failed to get any money out of the machine.
Police said a bank customer later noticed pieces of the ATM were missing and scattered on the ground.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Seahawks’ Super Bowl dreams were ruptured along with Richard Sherman’s Achilles WATCH
- Should NFL end Thursday Night Football? What the national media are saying about Seahawks' costly win in Arizona
- China’s real-estate agents explain why they love Seattle and if they think foreign homebuying will keep surging
Police said the suspect was wearing a red Nike sweatshirt, gray pants, a black hat and dark sunglasses.
A cash reward of $100 to $1,000 is being offered for any information that may lead to an arrest.