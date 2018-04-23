Share story

By
The Associated Press

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — Police say a Delaware man has been charged after police were dispatched in response to a report of shots fired.

Middletown police tell news outlets officers were dispatched Friday night in response to a complaint of shots fired in the Middletown Village community.

A police news release says officers were told when they arrived that 21-year-old Devantee Smith was fleeing in a vehicle. When officers found the suspect’s vehicle, Smith fled on foot.

Police say Smith was seen throwing a handgun toward a retention pond during the chase. The Newark man was apprehended and about 465 grams of marijuana was found in his possession. The discarded handgun was also recovered.

Police charged Smith with several offenses including resisting arrest. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

