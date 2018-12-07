HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania say a man posted hundreds of images and videos of women who were secretly recorded at local gyms and retailers.
Newberry Township police say 52-year-old David Alexander Oris posted the photos to his Tumblr page. The York Dispatch reports he faces 43 charges of invasion of privacy, alongside felony charges of unlawful use of a computer and criminal use of a communication facility.
He is free on bail. A listed phone number for Oris has been disconnected. No attorney is listed in court documents.
Police say the videos focused on the women’s intimate body parts. Oris is also accused of posting explicit photos of a nude man in a locker room.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pantone hopes 'life-affirming' color will make everyone feel better
- Trump odd man out as presidents assemble for Bush funeral
- Bush's presidential funeral train first in nearly 50 years WATCH
- Making Trump’s bed: A housekeeper without papers speaks out VIEW
- 2 US warplanes crash off Japan; 1 crew dead, 5 missing
Newberry Township in York County is about 13 miles (21 kilometers) south of Harrisburg.
___
Information from: The York Dispatch, http://www.yorkdispatch.com