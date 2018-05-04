SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont are looking for a man who called a relative in Massachusetts to say he shot his girlfriend. Police later found the woman dead and said she appeared to have been shot.

Police in South Burlington are trying to find 36-year-old Leroy Headley. They say he may be driving a 2017 blue Nissan Pathfinder bearing Vermont registration HBR 281.

The South Burlington Police Department said it got a call shortly before 6:30 p.m. from police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, about a possible shooting. A man went to the department to say he had gotten a call from Headley, a family member. He told them Headley said he shot his girlfriend.