TIVERTON, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island are searching for a man who they say robbed a bank.
Police say the robbery happened around 9:20 a.m. at a Bank of Newport in Tiverton. Police say the man gave the teller a note saying he had a weapon. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police have released surveillance images of the suspect.
An investigation continues.
