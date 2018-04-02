TIVERTON, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island are searching for a man who they say robbed a bank.

Police say the robbery happened around 9:20 a.m. at a Bank of Newport in Tiverton. Police say the man gave the teller a note saying he had a weapon. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect.

An investigation continues.