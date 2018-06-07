BLADENSBURG, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they have arrested a man who choked, grabbed and robbed an 8-year-old girl as she walked to school.

News outlets report 34-year-old Lamar Samuel, of Washington, approached the girl, choked her and then grabbed her cellphone Monday.

A Prince George’s County police news release says Samuel then carried the victim in a chokehold across the street and was confronted by school staff. Samuel let go of the girl and staff members got her to safety. Injuries to the victim were not serious.

Detectives learned that Samuel also matched the description of a man who groped a woman on a Metrobus in Bladensburg.

Samuel was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the assault. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.