NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a woman in her apartment building over the weekend.
WNBC-TV reports the robbery happened Saturday morning in Greenwich Village. Police say the suspect can be seen in surveillance footage approaching a woman from behind as she enters the apartment building. Police say the man pushes the woman into a corner, demanding her purse.
Authorities say the man took the victim’s purse and confronted two other people who were entering the building. Police say the suspect then fled the area.
No injuries were reported.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- UW to play in Fiesta Bowl against Penn State; Huskies No. 11 in final College Football Rankings
- Bush Hamdan returning to Montlake to serve as Huskies' offensive coordinator
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
- Reports: Shohei Ohtani eliminates Yankees and several others teams from consideration; Mariners considered a finalist
Police continue to investigate.
___
Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com