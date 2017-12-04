NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a woman in her apartment building over the weekend.

WNBC-TV reports the robbery happened Saturday morning in Greenwich Village. Police say the suspect can be seen in surveillance footage approaching a woman from behind as she enters the apartment building. Police say the man pushes the woman into a corner, demanding her purse.

Authorities say the man took the victim’s purse and confronted two other people who were entering the building. Police say the suspect then fled the area.

No injuries were reported.

Police continue to investigate.

