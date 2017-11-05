AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a gas station.
WCSH-TV reports the robbery happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in Augusta. Police say a man robbed the Big Apple gas station near Civic Center Drive. Authorities have not disclosed how much money the suspect took.
Police say no one was hurt in the robbery.
Police continue to investigate.

Information from: WCSH-TV, http://www.wcsh6.com