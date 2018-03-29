NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for a man who they say robbed a 70-year-old man in Manhattan.
WABC-TV reports the robbery happened Thursday morning. Police say the suspect walked up behind the victim and reached into his pocket. Authorities say the man became startled and fell. Police say the suspect grabbed the victim’s wallet when it fell out of his pocket.
Investigators say the suspect helped the victim back up when people approached the man.
The suspect fled with $15.
Police have released surveillance images of the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
___
Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com