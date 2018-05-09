PICAYUNE, Miss. (AP) — Police say a New Orleans man who robbed banks inside two Walmart stores in Mississippi did the same last month at one in Louisiana.

Hammond, Louisiana police detective Lyle Newell told the Sun Herald on Tuesday that before Terry Madison III robbed the stores in Waveland and Picayune on May 2, he robbed a Walmart in Hammond on April 14. Police are searching for Madison, and Newell says the FBI has joined the investigation.

Police say Madison robbed the Walmart in Picayune roughly an hour after robbing the one in Waveland. Newell says police know Madison and the same car were involved in the robberies.

Newell says Madison demanded money and acted like he was going to pull out a gun before he fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

