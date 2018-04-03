LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a man ripped out a urinal and pipes during a more than four-hour standoff at an Atlanta-area McDonald’s.

News outlets report the Tuesday morning standoff ended when SWAT units deployed tear gas inside the restaurant, allowing police to arrest 36-year-old Derrick Hall. Police say Hall had barricaded himself inside the bathroom when employees who saw him possibly doing drugs asked him to leave.

Gwinnett County police spokeswoman Michele Pihera says Hall was armed with a knife and threatened to kill officers. She said his destruction of the bathroom made it important to take him into custody quickly so he couldn’t further damage the restaurant or himself.

He’s charged with making terroristic threats and criminal trespass. He was evaluated at a hospital. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.