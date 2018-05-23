FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police are looking for a suspect who attacked a man with a scissor outside a home in Fargo.
Authorities say the attack appears to be random. The victim had just arrived home about 3 a.m. Wednesday when a man knocked on his car window and demanded a ride. Police say the driver refused and was stabbed in the neck area with a scissors. His attacker dropped the scissors and fled.
KFGO reports the man’s injuries apparently aren’t life-threatening. Officers searched the neighborhood, just north of downtown, but didn’t find the suspect.
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com