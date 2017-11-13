ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Police have charged a New Jersey man who they say pointed a gun at his girlfriend during an argument.

The Press of Atlantic City reports police responded to a call at an Atlantic City home around 9 p.m. Saturday. Police say a 30-year-old man had pointed a gun at his girlfriend over a dispute.

The man was taken into custody. He is charged with multiple offenses including simple assault, terroristic threats, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

___

Information from: The Press of Atlantic City (N.J.), http://www.pressofatlanticcity.com