WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a man was pistol whipped and shot while trying to buy a pair of shoes from two other men.

Police Sgt. Andrew Do says the 20-yer-old man met with two other men on Monday to buy the shoes. After he gave the men his money, they said they wanted the shoes back.

Do says the man was pistol whipped and shot in the shoulder during a struggle.

He says the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspects are still at large.