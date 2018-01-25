ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque man is facing charges after police say he and his girlfriend pawned a stolen crown from a Miss Indian America pageant winner.
Court records show that Isaac Wright was arrested this week in connection with the theft and another burglary.
According to a criminal complaint, Winona Buckner noticed her stolen 1969 crown on eBay and contacted police.
Officers found the listing connected to a pawn shop whose workers helped lead police to the 40-year-old Wright. He is facing charges of conspiracy and receiving stolen property
Most Read Stories
- Pioneering, inspiring snow-sports filmmaker Warren Miller, 93, dies at Orcas Island home WATCH
- Southwest will join airlines flying from Everett’s Paine Field
- NTSB report: Amtrak engineer missed speed-limit signs before train crashed south of Tacoma
- Woman dies when vehicle drives off dock at Anacortes ferry terminal
- More details emerge about events leading up to WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death
The crown was valued at about $20,000.
No attorney was listed for Wright.