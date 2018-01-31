BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man is on life support after being shot in Bridgeport.
Police spokesman Av Harris says an officer called in about eight shots being fired at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Medics were called to the scene as soon as officers discovered the victim. The man, who police said had been shot in the head, was taken to a hospital.
Authorities originally reported that the man had died but on Wednesday corrected that to say he remained on life support.
No names were released.
There were 23 homicides reported in Bridgeport in 2017, more than double the 10 murders in the city in 2016.