BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island say three people were hurt when the driver of an SUV lost control and crashed into a grocery store.
WABC-TV reports the 73-year-old driver was leaving a parking spot Thursday afternoon when he drove into the Food Bazaar Supermarket in Brentwood. Police say the man then reversed, struck two parked cars and drove into a clothing store.
The driver and two people in the supermarket were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
No charges have been filed.
___
