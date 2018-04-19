BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island say three people were hurt when the driver of an SUV lost control and crashed into a grocery store.

WABC-TV reports the 73-year-old driver was leaving a parking spot Thursday afternoon when he drove into the Food Bazaar Supermarket in Brentwood. Police say the man then reversed, struck two parked cars and drove into a clothing store.

The driver and two people in the supermarket were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

No charges have been filed.

