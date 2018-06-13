CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — A man has been arrested in Rhode Island for lighting fireworks behind a middle school and causing an evacuation.

Police say Steven Robinson, of Cumberland, is expected to be charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct for lighting the fireworks behind McCourt Middle School.

Robinson allegedly lit the fireworks and biked away. He was detained at his residence and is expected in court Wednesday afternoon. An attorney for Robinson has not been immediately identified. The school was briefly evacuated around 8:45 a.m. but is back in session.