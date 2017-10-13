CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police say officers have arrested a Marion man who left his baby son in a crash-damaged van at a Cedar Rapids restaurant parking lot before returning hours later.

Station KGAN reports that Trevor Brickson is charged with child endangerment and other crimes. Jail records say he remained in custody Friday. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Police say Brickson pulled into the lot Wednesday afternoon, spent 20 minutes hanging around the restaurant and then left without the van. Police say it was damaged in an accident earlier Wednesday.

Police say a restaurant worker found the baby crying in the van 15 minutes after Brickson left. A pry tool was used to get the baby out. Officers arrested Brickson when he returned a couple hours later.

___

Information from: KGAN-TV, http://cbs2iowa.com