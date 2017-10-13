CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police say officers have arrested a Marion man who left his baby son in a crash-damaged van at a Cedar Rapids restaurant parking lot before returning hours later.
Station KGAN reports that Trevor Brickson is charged with child endangerment and other crimes. Jail records say he remained in custody Friday. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.
Police say Brickson pulled into the lot Wednesday afternoon, spent 20 minutes hanging around the restaurant and then left without the van. Police say it was damaged in an accident earlier Wednesday.
Police say a restaurant worker found the baby crying in the van 15 minutes after Brickson left. A pry tool was used to get the baby out. Officers arrested Brickson when he returned a couple hours later.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
___
Information from: KGAN-TV, http://cbs2iowa.com