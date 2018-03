WOODHAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot his wife and then himself outside of a suburban Detroit business.

Police say the Taylor couple died Friday night in the driveway of a business in nearby Woodhaven. Investigators say the couple, in their early 20s, had vehicle trouble and were arguing outside.

The victims were found by police with gunshot wounds to their heads. A handgun was recovered at the scene.