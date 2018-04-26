WOODSTOCK, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland man fatally shot his wife at their home and drove his children to a restaurant before killing himself.

Police tell The Baltimore Sun that 35-year-old Harry Anthony Rey shot his wife, 28-year-old Amber Lynne Cox, inside their Woodstock mobile home Wednesday. Police say the couple’s children were home at the time of the shooting.

Baltimore County police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson says they believe Rey left the three boys, 7-year-old twins and a 6-year-old, at a Red Lobster. Rey then drove away and shot himself.

Police found Rey inside his vehicle suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police haven’t released a motive in the killings, but Vinson says investigators are looking into previous calls to determine if there was a history of domestic violence.

___

