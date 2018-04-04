MOLALLA, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old man was found dead in his home south of Portland after deputies heard a gunshot from inside while serving a warrant for his arrest.
The Oregonian reports deputies went to the home in Molalla around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday to serve the misdemeanor and check the man’s welfare, according to Clackamas County sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Jensen.
Jensen says a SWAT team was called after the gunshot was heard and that investigators believed he was still alive and barricaded inside.
Jensen says authorities went into the home around 5:45 p.m. and found the man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No one else was injured. The man’s identity hasn’t yet been identified by the sheriff’s office. Jensen says he didn’t know what the arrest warrant alleged.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com