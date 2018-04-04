MOLALLA, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old man was found dead in his home south of Portland after deputies heard a gunshot from inside while serving a warrant for his arrest.

The Oregonian reports deputies went to the home in Molalla around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday to serve the misdemeanor and check the man’s welfare, according to Clackamas County sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Jensen.

Jensen says a SWAT team was called after the gunshot was heard and that investigators believed he was still alive and barricaded inside.

Jensen says authorities went into the home around 5:45 p.m. and found the man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No one else was injured. The man’s identity hasn’t yet been identified by the sheriff’s office. Jensen says he didn’t know what the arrest warrant alleged.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com