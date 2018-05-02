LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles authorities say a man shot and killed himself during a standoff with police at a suburban home.

Police officials say the man barricaded himself inside the house in La Crescenta when officers arrived to serve a warrant early Wednesday.

SWAT officers were called after the suspect made violent threats. Several hours later he was found dead inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police didn’t immediately release the man’s name.