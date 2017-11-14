NEWPORT, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man is being accused in a cold case investigation of fatally beating his wife more than 30 years ago, then slashing her wrists to make it appear she killed herself.
The state attorney general Tuesday announced a murder charge against 62-year-old Carl Rodgers.
The body of 23-year-old Debra Rodgers was found in April 1983 in woods near the couple’s dairy farm in Loysville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Harrisburg.
A coroner at the time ruled Rodgers’ death a homicide, but no arrest was made. Prosecutors decided to bring the case before a grand jury last year after reviewing cold case homicides with state police.
Court documents say Carl Rodgers told police in 1983 that his wife was depressed about her job and was suicidal.
Rodgers was arrested Monday. He’s jailed without bail. His attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.