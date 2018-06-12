FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man fatally shot his pregnant wife and dumped her body in a trash bin.
A Fort Lauderdale police news release says 20-year-old Martine Bernard’s body was found early Tuesday morning in an alley behind the home she shared with her husband, 22-year-old Cassandritz Blanc. Bernard was six months pregnant.
Blanc has been charged with first-degree murder for his wife’s death, and he’s also suspected in her father’s killing.
Hollywood police say 68-year-old Roosevelt Bernard was found fatally shot in the nearby city on Monday.
Police did not say whether both victims were shot with similar guns or what may have motivated the killings.