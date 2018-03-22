Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a man in a Queens bodega.

WABC-TV reports the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Thursday at 5 De Mayo Food Market in the Elmhurst section of Queens. Police say the suspect entered the market and shot the 31-year-old victim twice in the chest before fleeing on foot.

The man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.

